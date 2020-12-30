New grant helps some Fourth Avenue businesses stay open

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN9). - A new grant is helping some Fourth Avenue businesses remain open as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Fourth Avenue Foundation, with the help of city and county partners, was able to secure a $455,000 grant to help some of its businesses.

Daniel Matlick, the president of the Fourth Avenue Foundation, told KGUN9 half of the grant money went to helping businesses in need pay for their space.

“To help pay rent, leases or mortgages as well as to reimburse utilities such as electricity and internet," said Matlick.

That half of the grant money will also contribute to paying for outdoor expenses some of the businesses had, according to Matlick.

“Everything from tables and chairs to windows to help serve out the doors, canopies, anything that would help business get back to normal," he said.

Matlick added the other half of the grant money will go toward helping businesses get back to work safely.

“The merchants association got a pressure washer to help clean the sidewalks," said Matlick, "we’ve put together safe healthy kits that will go to all of the businesses on the historic district, not just the ones that got the grants.”

Matlick told KGUN9 the grant isn't just helping some businesses get by, instead it's helping them keep their doors open.

“Either they were on their last thread and this is going to help them get through the next few months to hopefully be there on the other side," he said.

