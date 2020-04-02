Menu

New England Patriots plane leaves China carrying 1.2 million masks for healthcare workers

Posted: 9:15 AM, Apr 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-02 12:15:38-04
Courtesy of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker via Twitter
An airplane known for carrying former quarterback Tom Brady's duffle bags is now transporting something entirely different and could help save lives.

The Wall Street Times reported that the New England Patriots' airplane was spotted departing Shenzhen, China, and left carrying 1.2 million N95 masks and bound back to the U.S.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted a photo of the plane being loaded with the masks.

Gov. Baker said they would go to the state's healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, CNN reported.

