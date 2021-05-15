New COVID-19 vaccine trial underway in Arizona for adolescents

PHOENIX — A new trial is underway in the Valley to study another vaccine that is trying to enter the marketplace in the United States.

Novavax has plans to soon apply for emergency use of authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for adults, but they’re also working on trials for kids in Phoenix.

ABC15 is learning that the only adolescent COVID-19 trial is taking place for kids ages 12-17 for a two-year study of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer was recently given EUA approval for adolescents to start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but other options will be needed.

Researchers with CCT Research said the Novavax vaccine is a protein-based vaccine that provides the highest antibody response level and is identical to the shingles vaccines.

Dr. Kenneth Steil, the head physician of the local study, says the trial is in Phase 3 which is basically the final steps before it would go to the market if it is approved by the government.

“We know the dose, we know the side effects, we know everything about it, we’re just trying to test it in large populations,” Dr. Steil said.

CCT Research is doing the adolescent study and is enrolling teens now, click here to learn more.

On their website, CCT Research said the study is evaluating an investigational COVID vaccine for adolescents between the ages 12-17 years old.

Qualified participants must:

Be between the age 12 to 17

Be in generally good health

Have not tested positive for COVID 19 previously

Additional criteria apply

"Get your child potential access to vaccines before the general public via clinical trials," the website states.

CCT Research says one of the benefits of doing a trial is additional time being studied by a physician, along with follow-up visits and access to staff around the clock.