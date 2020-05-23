Nevada governor sets target date of June 4 for reopening Vegas casinos

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to hold a press conference on May 26, to discuss the next phase in the state's reopening plan, with a date to reopen Nevada's gaming industry.

His office said Saturday marks two weeks since Phase 1 began, and officials have been monitoring the first phase of reopening - analyzing data trends and evaluating potential plans for Phase 2.

If Nevada's COVID-19 data continues to reflect positive or consistent trends through the Memorial Day Weekend, the governor will announce a Phase 2 reopening date at the Tuesday press conference, along with business reopening statewide while continuing operation guidelines.

Also, the Nevada Gaming Control Board will be holding an information workshop where state and local health and safety officers will provide an update regarding COVID-19 response measures at resort-hotels.

Pending the evaluation of trends in Nevada's COVID-19 data, along with the results of the Gaming Control Board meeting, the governor's office says a June 4 target date has been set to reopen Nevada's gaming industry.

Gov. Sisolak also said for Nevadans to stay safe to stay open over the long holiday weekend - encouraging everyone to wear face coverings when in public, avoid large gatherings, and to practice proper social distancing.

Boyd Gaming released at statement saying in part:

"This is an exciting announcement for our company, and the entire state. We are ready to get back to business. The health and safety of our guests and team members is extremely important to us, and we will do this right."

Caesars Entertinament also released a statement saying in part:

"...we are excited to welcome our guests and our employees back to our properties. The company intends to comply with all re-opening directives from the Governor and from the Nevada Gaming Control Board."

The Culinary Union released their statement raising concerns over casino safety writing in part:

"As casinos move to reopen, the Culinary Union will not allow workers to be experimented with. The idea that each gaming company can come up with their own plans, keep those plans secret, and hope that one bad employer doesn’t harm workers and the entire industry is a potential disaster."

MGM Resorts and Station Casinos said they had no comment right now.

The Governor's full reopening plan outlining different phases can be found here .