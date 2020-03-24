Menu

Networks face decision: How long to stick with Trump?

Posted: 8:00 PM, Mar 23, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-23 23:00:10-04
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, March 21, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington. Trump seems intent on being the public face of the effort against what has become the most serious challenge for a president in a reelection year. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Six network news divisions began televising President Donald Trump's coronavirus briefing Monday evening. But by the time it ended nearly two hours later, only Fox News Channel was showing it live.

As the president has taken to the White House podium nearly every day to deliver updates, it has revived a debate over how much unedited time the president should receive. Networks like CNN were criticized for the time they spent showing Trump's campaign rallies four years ago.

Still, there's a difference between political rallies and a White House discussion of a national emergency.

