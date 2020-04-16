Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nearly $30 Million In Unemployment Insurance Paid Out Last Week

items.[0].image.alt
Wilfredo Lee
<p>In this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015 photo, a job seeker fills out a job application during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami. The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits during the week ending Oct. 24 on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)</p>
Nearly $30 Million In Unemployment Insurance Paid Out Last Week
Posted at 7:17 PM, Apr 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-15 22:17:30-04

Arizona is experiencing a record high for unemployment insurance payments.

According to the Department of Economic Security, Arizonans were paid more than $26.9 million last week as a result of people applying for benefits for job losses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, $55 million in benefits was distributed to people that filed a weekly claim on Sunday.

These claims included the weekly supplemental $600 in benefits referred to as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, provided by the CARES Act.

In addition to the record high payments, DES is reporting record number of applications, benefits paid and calls received.

"We know from these numbers that this is an extremely challenging time for Arizonans, and the Department of Economic Security is working hard to process unemployment claims as quickly as possible," said Tom Betlach, from the Office of the Director.

By the Numbers (week ending April 11):

- 95,382 Initial Claims
- 164,483 Continued Weekly Claims
- 22,000 Calls Answered (highest on record)

In Comparison: (week ending March 14):

- 3,844 Initial Claims
- 17,595 Continued Weekly Claims
- 3,400 Calls Answered

*Weekly Claims report can be found at azui.com.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.