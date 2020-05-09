Menu

NCAA president: Unlikely all schools will start seasons at same time

Keith Srakocic/AP
Kansas State's Adrian Diaz streaks across the NCAA logo at midcourt during basketball practice in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 14, 2012. Kansas State plays against Southern Miss in an East Regional NCAA tournament second-round college basketball game on Thursday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 8:05 PM, May 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-08 23:05:33-04

NCAA President Mark Emmert says the coronavirus is making it unlikely all schools will be ready to begin competing in college sports at the same time.

Emmert says the goal is for every team to have an equal amount of preparation time before its season starts, but there could be some competitive inequities caused by schools having varied timelines for re-opening campuses.

Emmert appeared with Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, in an interview shown on the NCAA’s official Twitter account. Emmert also said there can be no college athletes competing at school if students are not on campus.

