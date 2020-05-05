NCAA examines resuming competition amid spread of COVID-19

After the NCAA abruptly ended all competitions for the 2019-20 academic year on March 12, the NCAA has put forth guidelines on how to proceed with competitions during the fall.

While the NCAA goes on hiatus during summer break, collegiate athletics are scheduled to resume in August. Losing out on revenue from college football for many major collegiate programs could cause many athletic departments economic distress.

But whether most college will have in-person classes is still up in the air. While some college presidents have committed to fully reopening in the fall, others have discussed extending online only education into the 2020-21 academic year.

Because of varying rates of coronavirus spread, 50 states operating off different guidelines, and the possibility that some universities might not hold in-person classes, resuming college athletics could be more challenging than professional sports.

“It is also important to take into consideration that there will not be a quick, single day of re-emergence into society,” NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline said. “We will re-emerge in a manner that recognizes COVID-19 will be around until there is an effective vaccine, treatment or both. That is why resocialization should be rolled out in a phased way that helps assure sustained low infection spread, as well as aids in the ability to quickly diagnose and isolate new cases.”

Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith said in April that if mass gatherings continue to be prohibited, it would not make sense for college athletes to play in front of spectators.

“I figured if we don't have fans in the stands, we've determined it's not safe for them in a gathering environment,” Smith said. “So why would it be safe for the players?"



In recent weeks, several major Division I universities, including Purdue and Texas Tech, have announced plans to hold in-person classes in the fall.

The NCAA has issued nine key points to follow in order to resume play:

