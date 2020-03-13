NBA player who came down with coronavirus apologizes for being 'careless'

Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert apologized on Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, which caused the NBA to cancel Wednesday's game between the Jazz and Thunder.

Later in the evening on Wednesday, the NBA decided to indefinitely suspend play for all 30 teams.

Earlier in the week, Gobert jokingly touched reporters' microphones at the end of a news conference. The touching came as public health officials recommend keeping objects disinfected and people engage in social distancing.

Gobert's actions happened before he came down with any symptoms of coronavirus.

It was learned on Thursday that a fellow member of the Jazz also tested positive for coronavirus.

"I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours," Gobert said. "I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment.

"The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus .

"I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love."