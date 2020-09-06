Menu

Navajo woman who survived COVID-19 finds joy in simple steps

Shannon Todecheene/AP
In this March 2020 photo provided by Shannon Todecheene her mother, Carol Todecheene, waits for a coronavirus test in Flagstaff, Ariz. Carol Todecheene was among those severely hit with the virus. (Shannon Todecheene via AP)
Posted at 9:50 AM, Sep 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-06 12:50:51-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Carol Todecheene has survived COVID-19 but she has lasting effects after becoming severely ill and spending nearly three weeks on a ventilator.

She had to learn to walk and talk again.

Months after getting the coronavirus, she still is weak, dizzy and has trouble remembering things.

Doctors say the medical field isn't quite ready to focus only on long-term effects of COVID-19 while vaccines are in the works and communities are still working on reopening.

The vast Navajo Nation where Todecheene lives still has daily curfews and partial weekend lockdowns.

Despite her limitations, Todecheene recently went back to work.

