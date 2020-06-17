Navajo resumes weekend lockdowns as Arizona virus cases rise

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is planning more weekend lockdowns because of coronavirus cases that are increasing off the reservation, most notably in Arizona.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez made the announcement Tuesday in a virtual town hall.

He cited Arizona, which hit an alarmingly high new daily number of cases, in urging people to stay home.

He says a second surge on the reservation would put enormous pressure on its health care system and workers.

Residents of the Navajo Nation are still under daily nighttime curfews.

The weekend lockdown starts at sundown Friday and ends at sunrise Monday.

Tribal police have been citing people for violating the lockdowns.