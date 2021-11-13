Navajo reports 77 more COVID-19 cases, no recent deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 77 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no recent deaths.

The figures put the tribe's overall number of cases at 37,966 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The death toll stood at 1,507. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urged residents of the vast reservations to be careful when traveling to neighboring cities and states where safety measures aren't always as strict.

The tribe has maintained a mask mandate throughout most of the pandemic.

He also urged residents to take advantage of vaccination drives this weekend.