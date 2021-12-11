Watch
Navajo president: Tribe can't afford a large COVID-19 surge

Navajo Nation Government website
Navajo Nation
Posted at 7:32 PM, Dec 10, 2021
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says the tribe's health care system is already being tested.

He warned fellow Navajos on Friday that the tribe cannot afford to have another large surge in new COVID-19 cases.

Tribal health officials reported an additional 61 cases Friday and one more death related to COVID-19.

Nez said people should not let their guard down during the holiday season given that the virus can spread quickly during family gatherings.

He urged people to take precautions, such as wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, limiting travel and washing hands often.

