Navajo officials urge vigilance over COVID during holidays

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 158 new coronavirus cases on Monday and two more deaths from COVID-19.

The latest figures from the Navajo Department of Health bring the total number of cases on the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 21,177.

The Navajo Nation has reported 748 deaths since the pandemic hit.

Tribal officials are urging residents of the vast reservation to stay vigilant to help stop the spread of the coronavirus amid the holiday season.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez says a spike in cases occurred after Thanksgiving.

He encouraged people spend Christmas with only the people in their household.