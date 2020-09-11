Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo Nation weighs mandatory sentences for curfew offenses

items.[0].image.alt
Navajo Nation Government website
Navajo Nation running low on water as they approach top 3 hot spots in US
Posted at 2:49 PM, Sep 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-11 17:49:13-04

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to require mandatory sentences for people caught breaking the Navajo Nation coronavirus curfew is awaiting consideration by the Navajo Nation Council.

Currently, judges have the option of sentencing offenders to 30 days in jail or with a fine worth up to $1,000. One judge in Chinle, Arizona issued a warning to a curfew offender.

Under the new guidelines, first-time rule-breakers of the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will pay $500 fines.

Second-time culprits will pay $1,000 fines.

Third-time wrongdoers will be subject to $1,000 fines and prison sentences of up to 30 days.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...