Navajo Nation weighs mandatory sentences for curfew offenses

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to require mandatory sentences for people caught breaking the Navajo Nation coronavirus curfew is awaiting consideration by the Navajo Nation Council.

Currently, judges have the option of sentencing offenders to 30 days in jail or with a fine worth up to $1,000. One judge in Chinle, Arizona issued a warning to a curfew offender.

Under the new guidelines, first-time rule-breakers of the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will pay $500 fines.

Second-time culprits will pay $1,000 fines.

Third-time wrongdoers will be subject to $1,000 fines and prison sentences of up to 30 days.