Navajo Nation warns of ‘uncontrolled’ COVID-19 spread

Posted at 1:11 PM, Nov 05, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The Navajo Nation Department of Health has issued a health advisory warning to residents about the “uncontrolled” spread of the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases increases.

The department announced Wednesday that 29 communities were affected by the spread throughout the reservation, including in the Arizona communities of Cameron, Leupp, Dilkon, Ganado and Round Rock.

A daily curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. remains in effect on the Navajo Nation.

Health officials have said it has had more than 11,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 582 deaths as of Tuesday.

