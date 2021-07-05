Navajo Nation reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

Tribal health officials say there were four cases and one death reported Sunday after having five new cases and two deaths reported Saturday.

The total number of deaths on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah stands at 1,357 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Tribal officials on Monday didn't immediately provide an updated count of total cases among residents.

But a statement released Friday by the tribe had said that the number of positive cases stood at 31,012 so the 16 new cases would have pushed that total to 31,040.