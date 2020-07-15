Navajo Nation reports 47 more virus cases, no new deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 47 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday and no additional deaths.

The latest positive cases of COVID-19 on the sprawling reservation bring the total number to 8,290.

The death toll remains at 401 people.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said that while data is improving, residents need to be mindful that many towns and cities near the reservation have seen significant increases in new COVID-19 cases.

He says he's cautiously optimistic the recent July 4th weekend will not result in a spike of cases.

The reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.