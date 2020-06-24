Navajo Nation reports 43 new coronavirus cases and 1 death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health has reported 43 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation with one more known death.

That pushes the total of positive COVID-19 cases to 7,088 with the death toll at 336 as of Tuesday night. Tribal officials say coronavirus related cases continue to decrease due to the Navajo Nation’s daily curfew and requirement to wear a face mask.

The tribe also has resumed weekend lockdowns with businesses closed as the number of coronavirus cases off the reservation increases, most notably in Arizona. Preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate about 3,754 people have recovered from COVID-19 with one hospital report still pending. Tribal health officials say 50,185 people have been tested so far.

