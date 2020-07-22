Navajo Nation reports 22 more COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials report 22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional known deaths.

The total of infected tribal members on the vast reservation now stands at 8,639 with 425 known deaths as of Tuesday.

Health officials also say 74,045 people have been tested and 6,437 have recovered from the coronavirus.

Residents of the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been under a mandate to wear masks when out in public.

The tribe also has daily, nighttime curfews and weekend lockdowns that include the closure of businesses.