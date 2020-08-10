Navajo Nation reports 15 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 15 more cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. That brings the total number of people infected to 9,308 and the known death toll to 472 as of Sunday night.

Navajo Department of Health officials said 85,206 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 6,859 have recovered. Tribal President Jonathan Nez pointed to the latest coronavirus figures as evidence that most Navajo Nation residents are complying with lockdown orders and the advice of medical experts.

The Navajo Nation recently changed its 57-hour weekend lockdown to a 32-hour one. The vast reservation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

