Navajo Nation reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health has reported 131 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation and two more known deaths.

That pushes the numbers to 5,479 positive COVID-19 cases and 248 known deaths as of Monday night.

Tribal officials also say preliminary reports from eight health care facilities indicate about 1,920 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports still pending.

The vast Navajo Nation reservation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.