Navajo Nation president: Still not safe to go out in public

Posted at 8:07 AM, May 14, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The president of the Navajo Nation says additional deaths and COVID-19 cases reported on the tribe’s sprawling reservation indicates it’s still not safe for residents to go out in public.

The tribal health department late Wednesday reported 147 more confirmed COVID-19 cases with 16 additional deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.

The increases put the number of cases at 3,392 with a total of 119 deaths. Tribal President Jonathan Nez said residents should still should stay home and only go out in public when necessary. The reservation includes large areas of Arizona and Utah and a small part of Utah.

