Navajo Nation police force loses first officer to COVID-19

CHINLE, Ariz. (AP) — A 50-year-old Navajo Nation police officer has died at a Phoenix hospital, becoming the first officer on the tribal police force to die from COVID-19 in the line of duty.
Police Department officials said Officer Michael Lee died Friday at Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix. Police Chief Phillip Francisco said the department was "``devastated and heartbroken" by the death of Lee, whom Francisco called ``"a husband, a father, a son and a protector of his community."
Lee served 29 years with the tribal department, beginning his law enforcement career as a police recruit with the Navajo Police Academy in 1990.
The department said survivors include Lee's wife and children.
Gov. @dougducey has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff tomorrow from sunrise to sunset to honor the life and service of Navajo Police Department Officer Michael Lee. https://t.co/YMdzpkhV7y @Navajopd pic.twitter.com/iB1a5RvexY— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) June 19, 2020