WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Sunday reported 18 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the eighth consecutive day.

The additional cases increased the tribe's pandemic total to at least 31,635 while the number of known deaths remained 1,377.

The Navajo Nation reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.