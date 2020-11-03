Navajo Nation lawmakers approve casino reopening plan

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Lawmakers on the Navajo Nation have approved legislation to reopen the tribe's four casinos.

The action Monday came despite a tribal health expert warning that the coronavirus is spreading uncontrollably.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez has not said whether he'll support the measure.

The tribe reported 47 additional cases of the coronavirus as of Monday and three confirmed deaths.

The latest figures bring the total number of reported cases to 11,875 and the known death toll to 584 on the reservation.

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.