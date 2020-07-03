Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo Nation facing another weekend virus curfew

items.[0].image.alt
2020-03-10 Coronavirus.png
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jul 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-03 13:03:09-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Tribal police and the New Mexico National Guard plan to enforce a weekend curfew on the Navajo Nation.

The sprawling reservation has been trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak. Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the curfew that starts at 8 p.m. Friday and expires at 5 a.m. Monday is the first of three consecutive weekend lockdowns.

He warned that enforcement on the reservation that spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah will be strict. The tribe reported 56 new cases on Thursday and two additional deaths, bringing the total to 371 deaths and nearly 7,700 confirmed cases.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Good Morning Tucson