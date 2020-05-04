Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo leader calls on Arizona mayor to be more respectful

items.[0].image.alt
Villarreal, Phil
Jonathan Nez will be sworn in Tuesday as the next president on the country&#39;s largest Native American reservation.
Jonathan Nez Navajo President.JPG
Posted at 2:04 PM, May 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-04 17:04:07-04

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — The president of the Navajo Nation is calling on elected officials in towns that border the reservation to work with the tribe to combat the coronavirus.

Jonathan Nez made the comments in response to an online post by the mayor of Page, Arizona. Mayor Levi Tappan wrote online that he wished the tribe would put more resources into battling alcoholism.

Tappan has since apologized. While he understands alcoholism is a problem, Nez says Tappan’s comments have far-reaching implications and urged him to be more respectful of the relationship between Navajos and the city of Page.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.