Navajo council votes to send big checks to tribal members

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation’s tribal council has voted to send $2,000 checks to each qualified adult and $600 for each child using $557 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez will have 10 days after formally receiving the legislation to veto or sign it.

Wednesday’s 18-2 vote during a special session of the tribe’s lawmaking body will tap some of the approximately $2.1 billion the tribe is receiving from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.