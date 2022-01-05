Watch
Navajo council votes to send big checks to tribal members

Mandel Ngan/AP
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks during a live radio address with first lady Jill Biden in attendance, in Window Rock, Ariz., on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Nez questions the fairness in awarding more money to tribes that don't have at least a one-fourth blood quantum. "Here on Navajo, we verify blood quantum, and that's a requirement," he says. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 15:48:06-05

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation’s tribal council has voted to send $2,000 checks to each qualified adult and $600 for each child using $557 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez will have 10 days after formally receiving the legislation to veto or sign it.

Wednesday’s 18-2 vote during a special session of the tribe’s lawmaking body will tap some of the approximately $2.1 billion the tribe is receiving from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

