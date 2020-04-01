NASA offers tons of at-home activities for children home from school

NASA has launched its "NASA At Home" website, full of educational content geared to keep children engaged with science as most schools nationwide are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The website runs the gamet of E-Books, podcasts, videos NASA calls "bingeable," do-it-yourself science experiments, and virtual tours. NASA has even unveiled an app that allows you to take control of a NASA aircraft.

NASA's TV network, which is available online, will be geared toward students from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET each weekday.

NASA said that its activities are geared for students from kindergarten on up.

“We know people everywhere, especially students, are looking for ways to get out of the house without leaving their house,” said Bettina Inclán, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of Communications. “NASA has a way for them to look to the skies and see themselves in space with their feet planted safely on the ground, but their imaginations are free to explore everywhere we go. We’ve put that information at their fingertips. We hope everyone takes a few moments to explore NASA at Home.”

For instance, one of the activities allows for children to measure air pollution. The only materials needed to conduct the activity are four white paper plates, petroleum jelly, duct tape, 4 wooden blocks or bricks and a camera.

Another activity encourages children to build their own spacecraft.

All of the activities can be found here.

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook .