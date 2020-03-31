Musician Lizzo treats Detroit ER staff to lunch

Being on the front lines of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is a tiring job that's required of health care workers day in and day out. To offer a bit of relief, Detroit's very own Lizzo decided to treat the ER staff at Henry Ford Hospital to lunch on Monday.

"What up doe!" Lizzo said as she greeted Henry Ford workers in the unique way that Detroiters do. (If you're unfamiliar or just not from Detroit, look up Detroit artist Tone Tone and the song "What Up Doe," which popularized the phrase.)

The video was posted to the hospitals Twitter page, as Lizzo shared a message thanking Henry Ford's #HealthCareHeroes serving on the front lines.

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo , from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

"I just wanted to say thank you for all that you're doing during this pandemic," Lizzo said. "It's definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the front line."

Henry Ford responded saying, " #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. Blue heart."

This article was written by Cara Ball for WXYZ.