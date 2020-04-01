Menu

Musician Adam Schlesinger, founding member of Fountains of Wayne, dead from COVID-19 symptoms

Posted: 3:57 PM, Apr 01, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-01 19:58:54-04
Vince Bucci/Vince Bucci/Invision/AP
Adam Schlesinger pose for a portrait at the 2013 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, on Sunday, September 15, 2013 at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for Academy of Television Arts &amp; Sciences/AP Images)
Musician Adam Schlesinger, founding member of Fountains of Wayne, dead from COVID-19 symptoms

Adam Schlesinger, a founding member of Fountains of Wayne, died after testing positive for COVID-19, the New York Times reported . Schlesinger was 52 years old.

Schlesinger was also a founding member of the bands Ivy and Tinted Windows. Schlesinger wrote songs for other popular acts, including Bowling For Soup, the Jonas Brothers, and the Click Five.

Adam Schlesinger won a Grammy Award in 2010, pairing with Stephen Colbert to compose the record "A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!" Schlesinger he was also nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2003 as a member of Fountains of Wayne.

