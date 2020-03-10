Music festival Coachella called off until October due to coronavirus

Popular music festival Coachella has officially been postponed until October due to coronavirus fears. The festival, which was slated to be held during two weekends in April, attracts thousands from across the world.

The Stagecoach Music Festival was also announced to be postponed.

The festival said that it was heeding advice from health officials in California.

Tickets will be good for the rescheduled October dates. Those unable to attend can seek refunds, with additional information coming by March 13.

This year's Coachella Festival was slated to feature Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. With more than 100 artists slated to perform, it is unknown if any will be forced to drop out.

The new dates for Coachella are October 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18, Stagecoach will be held on Oct. 23, 24 and 25.