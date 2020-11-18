MUSD schools to continue with hybrid learning

TUCSON, Ariz. — Marana Unified schools will continue on with hybrid learning for the coming weeks, according to the Marana Unified School District.

After a meeting with the Pima County Health Department it is recommended that MUSD continue with the hybrid model during this time, as MUSD schools are at a low level of transmission, according to a letter sent to MUSD families.

The letter, in part, said:

As we look to remain in a hybrid education model for the coming weeks, we will continue to monitor and evaluate unique circumstances at each school site. This includes ensuring that we have adequate staff, due to quarantining and isolation guidelines, to maintain safe learning environments. Any decision to return to a remote learning environment will be made on a case by case basis with a focus on our ability to provide a safe learning environment. Daniel Streeter, Ed.D.Superintendent

The district will continue to monitor COVID cases to make decide a plan to assure the safety and health of each school location, including updating parents and staff of any positive cases.

Additional information regarding COVID-19 within each school is available on the MUSD COVID-19 Dashboard.