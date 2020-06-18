Menu

Multiple cities across Arizona announce plans to implement face mask requirements

Mask mandate now in hands of local governments.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jun 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-18 12:05:19-04

Several local leaders across Arizona have begun their plans to implement face mask requirements in their cities or towns.

On Wednesday, Governor Doug Ducey announced that local governments are now allowed to set their own face mask mandates if they so choose.

Immediately following the announcement, multiple officials from cities across the state expressed their intentions to implement requirements for face coverings in public.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted that she would propose a face mask requirement for the city of Phoenix at the next city council meeting.

TUCSON - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero tweeted that she is working with the Tucson City Attorney to include a face mask requirement in their emergency proclamation.

SCOTTSDALE - Officials from the city of Scottsdale have said that they are "evaluating the legal and enforcement considerations before determining whether a local emergency ordinance mandating masks in public will be created."

MESA - Mayor John Giles of Mesa that he would be issuing a proclamation regarding the requirement of face masks in Mesa. It was not immediately clear when the proclamation would be announced.

CHANDLER - Officials with the city of Chandler state that "there will be a City Council work session [June 18] at 4 p.m. to discuss the use of face coverings and masks."

GLENDALE - The mayor of Glendale announced that he was calling an "Emergency Special Voting Meeting" for Friday to vote on a measure mandating face masks in public.

FLAGSTAFF - Flagstaff's mayor announced plans for a face mask requirement to be added into their emergency proclamation.

TOLLESON - The Mayor of Tolleson announced plans to implement a face mask requirement as part of their emergency proclamation.

