Multiple cities across Arizona announce plans to implement face mask requirements

Several local leaders across Arizona have begun their plans to implement face mask requirements in their cities or towns.

On Wednesday, Governor Doug Ducey announced that local governments are now allowed to set their own face mask mandates if they so choose.

Immediately following the announcement, multiple officials from cities across the state expressed their intentions to implement requirements for face coverings in public.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted that she would propose a face mask requirement for the city of Phoenix at the next city council meeting.

3/3 On our next agenda, Phoenix City Council will vote to mandate face masks for residents going to essential businesses and in public spaces. I fully support this measure. We will only overcome this virus by working together. #MaskUpAZ — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) June 17, 2020

TUCSON - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero tweeted that she is working with the Tucson City Attorney to include a face mask requirement in their emergency proclamation.

I have directed our City Attorney to work on amending our local emergency proclamation to require wearing masks in public. Public health experts agree - the time to #MaskUpTucson is NOW. — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) June 17, 2020

SCOTTSDALE - Officials from the city of Scottsdale have said that they are "evaluating the legal and enforcement considerations before determining whether a local emergency ordinance mandating masks in public will be created."

MESA - Mayor John Giles of Mesa that he would be issuing a proclamation regarding the requirement of face masks in Mesa. It was not immediately clear when the proclamation would be announced.

1/2 Everyone must pitch in to stop the spread of #Covid19 so our children can safely return to school + small businesses can keep operating. I'll be issuing a proclamation requiring the use of masks in the @CITYOFMESA.

We're all in this together. #MaskUpArizona #MaskUpMesa — Mayor John Giles (@MayorGiles) June 17, 2020

CHANDLER - Officials with the city of Chandler state that "there will be a City Council work session [June 18] at 4 p.m. to discuss the use of face coverings and masks."

GLENDALE - The mayor of Glendale announced that he was calling an "Emergency Special Voting Meeting" for Friday to vote on a measure mandating face masks in public.

Today @dougducey authorized AZ cities to mandate wearing face masks in public spaces. I just called an Emergency Special Voting Meeting for Friday morning, June 19 for the @GlendaleAZ City Council to discuss & vote on a measure to protect the public from #Covid19 . #MaskUpAZ — Mayor Jerry Weiers (@MayorWeiers) June 17, 2020

FLAGSTAFF - Flagstaff's mayor announced plans for a face mask requirement to be added into their emergency proclamation.

I have directed our City Attorney to begin work on amending our local emergency proclamation to require wearing masks in public. Public health experts agree - the time to #MaskUpFlagstaff is NOW. — Coral (@Coral4AZ) June 17, 2020

TOLLESON - The Mayor of Tolleson announced plans to implement a face mask requirement as part of their emergency proclamation.