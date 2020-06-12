More virus cases found in Phoenix jails than state prisons

PHOENIX (AP) — The number of jail inmates in metro Phoenix testing positive for the coronavirus has surpassed the total among state prisoners.

Officials say 290 of Maricopa County’s 4,400 inmates tested positive as of Thursday. That compares to 249 confirmed cases among the nearly 41,000 inmates in Arizona’s prisons. The sharp case growth in the county’s jails has been attributed to more testing and contact tracing within the jails.

Officials are considering whether to test all jail inmates. Arizona is among states seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases after stay-home orders were lifted. The state hit a new daily high Friday with 1,654 new cases reported.

