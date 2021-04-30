More health providers can directly order COVID-19 vaccine starting May 3

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Health Services is expanding COVID-19 vaccine availability. Starting May 3, it’ll allow more doctors’ offices and clinics to directly order the Moderna vaccine.

“We continue to monitor the number of vaccines that are given each day. We are seeing that now the supply and meeting the demand. And now we know we’ve got individuals who still probably are willing to get the vaccine, but are may be busy and now we have to make it more convenient. More in the area where they live, work and play. At their grocery stores, at their pharmacies, so you’ll see that start to open up. When they go to see their physicians,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the ADHS director.

ADHS says the Moderna vaccine is the best option of the three to use in doctors’ offices, due to its less-strict storage requirements.

This direct ordering currently applies to almost 1,200 providers statewide.

“I think one important message and an ask from the department, to encourage providers who aren’t onboarded to get onboarded so they can offer vaccine directly in their offices,” said Christ.

Providers registered with ADHS will be able to order vaccines directly from the CDC with a program called ACIS. Each provider can order up to 200 doses during a two-week period.

“The federal government allows you to order through their program. What they will do is they will just go into ACIS and be able to order up to 200 doses of Moderna. If they’ve got a special event, they can just let us know and we can increase that amount,” said Christ.

The health department anticipates more than 100,000 doses will be shipped out and available to healthcare providers and clinics to order next week.