Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Mohave County votes to remain in state of emergency

items.[0].image.alt
NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state
Posted at 8:48 AM, Oct 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-09 11:48:31-04

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County officials say the county in northwest Arizona remains in a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A motion to rescind the declaration failed. Supervisor Hildy Angius’ motion to end the declaration, which has been in place since March, was defeated in a 3-2 vote Thursday.

The board of supervisors asked county officials earlier this week to investigate the repercussions, since the county has received more than $9 million in federal coronavirus aid. All but $1.5 million has been spent or allocated for future use. The concern was that they would have to return the aid if the declaration was rescinded.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.