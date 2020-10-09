Mohave County votes to remain in state of emergency

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County officials say the county in northwest Arizona remains in a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A motion to rescind the declaration failed. Supervisor Hildy Angius’ motion to end the declaration, which has been in place since March, was defeated in a 3-2 vote Thursday.

The board of supervisors asked county officials earlier this week to investigate the repercussions, since the county has received more than $9 million in federal coronavirus aid. All but $1.5 million has been spent or allocated for future use. The concern was that they would have to return the aid if the declaration was rescinded.

