Midwest governors announce partnership to 'reopen regional economy'

Governors of seven states announced a partnership on Thursday aimed at reopening the economy in Midwestern states.

Governors Tony Evers (WI.), Gretchen Whitmer (MI.), Mike DeWine (OH), Tim Walz (MN.), J.B. Pritzker (IL.), Eric Holcomb (IN.) and Andy Beshear (KY) announced a partnership on Thursday aimed at reopening the economy in the Midwest region.

“Today, we are announcing that Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky will work in close coordination to reopen our economies in a way that prioritizes our workers’ health. We look forward to working with experts and taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protect families from the spread of COVID-19," said the governors in a press release. "Our number one priority when analyzing when best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens. We will make decisions based on facts, science, and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor, and education."