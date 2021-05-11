Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Metro Chamber expects hybrid work models by the end of the summer

items.[0].videoTitle
The president of the chamber said that remote work will be incorporated into new working environments.
Business office with chair and computer
Posted at 5:32 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 20:32:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Metro Chamber says that most companies will begin to shift towards a hybrid model for office work.

"It's going to be rotating cycles as some will certainly chose to work from home a couple days a week," Amber Smith, President of the Tucson Metro Chamber, said. "That seems to be fairly consistent across a number of organizations that have the ability to work from home."

She says that right now a lot of companies are still working from home, but many companies are getting ready to implement their plans.

"Those plans whether to move back into space, whether it's a hybrid model or not, are fully underway and expected to be in place within the next 90 days," Smith said.

In a study by Global Workplace Analytics, 3.6% of the U.S. workforce was working remotely. They expect that number to jump between 25% and 30% by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.