Metro Chamber expects hybrid work models by the end of the summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Metro Chamber says that most companies will begin to shift towards a hybrid model for office work.

"It's going to be rotating cycles as some will certainly chose to work from home a couple days a week," Amber Smith, President of the Tucson Metro Chamber, said. "That seems to be fairly consistent across a number of organizations that have the ability to work from home."

She says that right now a lot of companies are still working from home, but many companies are getting ready to implement their plans.

"Those plans whether to move back into space, whether it's a hybrid model or not, are fully underway and expected to be in place within the next 90 days," Smith said.

In a study by Global Workplace Analytics, 3.6% of the U.S. workforce was working remotely. They expect that number to jump between 25% and 30% by the end of the year.