Merit Foods of Arizona reaching out to the community in new ways

Merit Foods of Arizona is trying to make sure the community can get their hands on items they may need.

"People have needs. Grocery stores are empty. So we opened up to the public. We have always sold to the public but not in the way we currently have," said owner Matt Sadowsky.

He says the big business hit to local restaurants caught them right in the middle of their busy season.

"Restaurants overall are 80 % down. We service many local restaurants that are offering take out," said Sadowsky.

This is leaving Merit Foods with plenty of items they need to sell and they want to be able to stay affordable.

"So they can load up and hopefully get by is my goal and keeping my employees employed," said Sadowsky.

Usually you would see people lining up outside the warehouse. Now during the Covid-19 crisis, that system has changed.

"Our customer service people will reach out to them, handle their order over the phone. We pull it while they're staying in their cars. They pay by credit card and they come out back and unload it in their cars."

Matt says they're even delivering to grocery stores and hearing from other groups throughout Tucson.

"We've had group homes come that have found it dangerous with the crowds at some of the retail stores," said Sadowsky.

Merit Foods is has also donated a lot of items to the food bank.

