Medical team going to Sierra Vista to battle COVID-19 surge

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 00:24:05-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal health officials say a team of 15 medical providers and support staff from the National Disaster Medical System will temporarily help Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista battle a COVID-19 surge.

Personnel include physicians, advanced health care professionals, nurses, a respiratory therapist and a paramedic who will serve for up to 14 days per deployment.

Arizona authorities requested the federal help to respond to a rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sierra Vista area and to provide temporary relief to medical personnel.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officials say the teams provide relief to staff, add bed capacity, decrease wait times, and improve outcomes for COVID-19 patients.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

