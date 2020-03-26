Menu

McDonald's to offer truck drivers with curbside service during COVID-19 pandemic

Semi-trucks are difficult to get through a drive-thru, and with many restaurant chains closing their dining rooms and turning to a drive-thru, to-go orders, or curbside service because of the COVID-19 pandemic, truck drivers could face some problems while out on the road.

Well, McDonald's has come up with a solution - curbside service for truck drivers.

"Thank you again for all you’re doing during this uncertain time," said Bill Garrett, McDonald's Senior Vice President of Operations. "Know that we’re doing everything we can to be there for you as long as we can. We’re in this together."

In the statement, McDonald's listed the following ways for those who drive big rigs to order food:

  • Use McDonald’s Mobile Order & Pay app, when you arrive at the restaurant
  • Select Curbside Service and walk to the designated Trucker curbside sign on the sidewalk outside our designated door
  • Complete your order by entering the appropriate Trucker curbside number and we’ll bring your order to you at the designated door as soon as it’s ready.

The McDonald's app is available for download from the App Store for iPhone users or the Play Store for Android users.

