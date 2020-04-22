McDonald's offering free 'Thank You Meals' to health care workers, first responders

McDonald's will offer free "Thank You Meals" to honor health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each meal will be available during breakfast, lunch, or dinner at no charge via drive-thru or carryout at participating locations.

The meals will featured a choice of sandwiches, drinks and a side featuring small fries or a hash brown, along with a note of appreciation. They will be served in the Happy Meal Box.

Breakfast