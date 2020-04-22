McDonald's offering free 'Thank You Meals' to health care workers, first responders

McDonald's will offer free "Thank You Meals" to honor health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each meal will be available during breakfast, lunch, or dinner at no charge via drive-thru or carryout at participating locations.
The meals will featured a choice of sandwiches, drinks and a side featuring small fries or a hash brown, along with a note of appreciation. They will be served in the Happy Meal Box.
Breakfast
- A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.
Lunch and Dinner
- A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.
"We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time," said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald's USA. "I couldn't be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald's system at its best."