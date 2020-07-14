Mayor, Tucson City Council to hold citywide free face mask distribution event

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson City Council are planned to hold a citywide free mask distribution event Saturday, July 18.

In a news release from city of Tucson, the #MaskUpTucson event will be held throughout the city at six locations, one location in each Ward, where the community can get washable face coverings for themselves and their families.

The city has obtained 56,000 washable ear loop cloth masks and each location will have 8,000 masks available for those who have not been able to get them.

In efforts to maintain social distancing, each location will be set up as a drive-thru method, where anyone can drive-up to the site, advise how many masks they need, where the masks will then be passed on to the individual. Bike-up and walk-up are also welcomed at the sites.

Below are locations available from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.:



Ward 1 Mission Manor Park, Main Parking Lot, 5900 S 12th Ave.

Ward2 Udall Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 7200 E Tanque Verde Road

Ward3 / Mayor’s Office Donna Liggins Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 2160 N 6th Ave.

Ward4 Lincoln Park, Main Parking Lot, 4325 S. Pantano Road

Ward5 El Pueblo Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 101 W. Irvington Road

Ward6 Ward 6 Council Office, 3202 E 1st St.

Mayor, council members, staff, and City staff at the event will be using appropriate PPE and social distancing while distributing the masks.