Mayor Romero: Hotline for city services, coronavirus tests at Banner UMC

TUCSON, Ariz. — After declaring a local emergency in Tucson, Mayor Regina Romero said she wants to remind people, the city is still is open for business.

"It's important that we really rally behind the local restaurants that are going to suffer an impact," Mayor Romero said.

To encourage that she said she's giving drivers a break who buy from restaurants around downtown.

"15-minute free parking spaces on fourth avenue, downtown and the Main Gate Square."

Mayor Romero did provide some insight into why tents were being put in place at Banner UMC.

She said she's been told they'll be used for coronavirus testing.

"They are moving fast and quick to try and provide spaces for quick testing so that their hospital beds are not taken," Mayor Romero said.

Tucson being home to a number of call centers, Romero said the city hasn't placed limits on their operations.

"Nobody has a correct response for that, at the moment," she said.

"We are asking for businesses to provide safe spaces for their workers and so companies are making their own calls and decisions on that."

Mayor Romero said a hotline is available for anyone with questions about city services, call (520) 791-2540.

