Mayor Romero calls on Congress to pass stimulus package

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is pushing for Congress to pass direct aid for cities, counties and schools.

Mayor Romero joined the mayor of Phoenix and a city of Mesa councilmember on a conference call with frontline workers demanding the Senate pass the American Rescue Plan -- the proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus bill currently making its way through Congress.

Speakers discussed the importance of federal aid for preserving essential public services and support of working families and small businesses.

"The cost of battling this pandemic is so high, and the impact on the economy is so severe we still need flexible federal aide to see us through this difficult time," Romero said.

The bill still needs to be passed by the Senate, then a revised version will likely go back to the House for another vote.

Unemployment advocates are pushing for the bill to be passed and signed by next Sunday to avoid a gap in benefits for Americans who lost their jobs because of the pandemic.