Mayor, Council approve $2.5M for small businesses and nonprofits

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor and City Council approved $2.5 million for small businesses and nonprofits, as part of the City of Tucson’s CARES Act funds.

Under the 'We Are One' Resiliency Fund, the program will distribute $2 million to small businesses and $500,000 to nonprofits, according to a news release from the city of Tucson.

A partnership with YWCA of Southern Arizona and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, the city will begin accepting applications Friday, July 31 through August 28.

“Our City’s small, local businesses have been greatly impacted by the pandemic,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “Similarly, nonprofit organizations that do so much for our community have had to adjust to operating with limited resources. These grants provide the initial support our community needs to help propel local economic recovery.”

YWCA’s Women’s Business Center will oversee the small business continuity grants to be awarded up to $10,000, according to the city. Small businesses within city limits can apply online, and grants will be distributed within ten business days of submission.

Nonprofit continuity grants up to $20,000 will be organized through the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona. Nonprofits in Tucson and the City of South Tucson can apply online.

Small Business Continuity Grants

Open: Friday, July 31, 2020

Close: Friday, August 28, 2020

Nonprofit Continuity Grants

Open: Friday, July 31, 2020

Close: Friday, August 28, 2020

