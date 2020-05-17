Massage therapists resume hands-on work with extra precautions

TUCSON, Ariz. -- For close to two months, massage therapists have not been able to treat their clients who rely heavily on massage therapy, but now they’re back open for business.

“Clients just started canceling, basically dropped 90 percent of the business in a week. Then, we closed,” said Gary Olsen, Tucson Family Wellness.

Olsen closed his doors in March like Nature's Spa.

“It was a little bit hard financially for all of us, but we are slowly coming back and doing all the procedures the CDC is asking for all of us to do,” said Jesus Hernandez, Nature's Spa.

Both businesses are back to treating their clients following CDC guidelines and following the governor’s reopening guidance, which includes keeping their businesses clean.

That means they are spraying down the massage beds and making sure their clients are wearing masks.

“We are asking clients to come in with masks if that’s comfortable for them. We have masks here that we provide. If there is any work around the face, we have gloves for that,” said Olsen.

Nature’s Spa even cut the number of clients they see at a time.

“We’re only taking 50 percent of our clients right now that have been here before and we’re being very careful how we approach that too. We’re only doing hour sessions at the moment and an hour in-between so we can clean everything before and after our clients,” said Hernandez.

