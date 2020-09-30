Menu

Mask up! AZ students, school staff can now order 5 free masks

Posted at 2:39 PM, Sep 30, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — All Arizona students and school staff can now order five reusable cloth face masks for free.

This offer is part of the Arizona Department of Health's recently announced expansion to its "Mask Up, Arizona" program in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Arizona's superintendent Kathy Hoffman said in a statement today that wearing a mask in schools across Arizona is a mandate.

She urged school districts to continue with their masking efforts.

To place an order, fill out the form on the AZDHS website.

